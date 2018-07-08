Environment Canada issues heat warning for Regina, southern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada says a period with temperatures reaching nearly 32 degrees Celsius, with lows in the mid-teens overnight, is expected in southern Saskatchewan Monday and Tuesday.

A heat warning, like this one, is issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.

People in the affected regions are advised by Environment Canada to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day;

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time indoors at cooled buildings;

Stay hydrated; and

Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.



The federal agency is also asking people to keep an eye out for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors and people with pre-existing health conditions.

People can call HealthLine 811 for advice on symptoms and precautions associated with heat.

Heat warning issued for: