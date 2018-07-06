Saskatoon weather outlook: sizzling heat slides out briefly

Dangerous humidexes in the 40s move out as a cold front moves in.

Heat Warning

Environment Canada has put a heat warning in place for the Prince Albert, North Battleford, Nipawin, Regina, Moose Jaw and Weyburn areas.

The warning is issued for daytime highs 29 degrees or warmer in the northern sections of the province and 32 degrees and hotter for southern sections.

At the same time overnight lows around 14 degrees or above are expected Friday and Saturday in the northern strip of warnings, while lows of 16 degrees or warmer is expected in the southern area.

Be sure to take extra precautions to remain hydrated and cool and also limit time outside in excessive heat.

Humidex in the 40s has been deadly in eastern Canada this week & it's rolling into #Sask tomorrow. Find out how to beat the heat ahead on Global News at 10pm https://t.co/PWnAwsioET #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/feglSbCAxn — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 6, 2018

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

It was a sultry finish to the short work week in Saskatchewan with temperatures in Saskatoon starting out in the mid-teens, but under mostly sunny skies warmed up to humidexes in the 30s by mid-morning.

A breezy southerly wind kept the mercury on the rise, making it up to 28 degrees before noon with humidex values soaring into the mid 30s.

Humidex values have now hit 37 in Saskatoon over this noon hour as temps climb up to 30 degrees! https://t.co/PWnAwsioET #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/o3LrxBMjpI — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 6, 2018

Dangerous humidex values into the low 40s move in Friday afternoon as temperatures sizzle into the mid-30s under partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Friday Night

There is a dome of warm air above Saskatchewan that’ll inhibit thunderstorm development during the day, but that cap is likely to break in the evening, opening the door to a risk of a severe thunderstorm.

Once that risk eases overnight, we’ll cool back into the upper teens as southerly winds pick back up.

Saturday

An approaching cold front will kick up thunderstorms first across the north, but that risk edges into central Saskatchewan Saturday afternoon as strong westerly winds pick up with gusts up to 60 km/h.

A few clouds will start out the day in the city before some midday clearing and then afternoon clouds bubbling back up with a chance of storms with a daytime high pushing toward the 30s.

Sunday

A slightly cooler Sunday is on tap behind that cold front, which should drop our daytime high into the mid 20s.

Winds will remain a bit breezy, but skies should stay mostly sunny for the majority of the day.

Work Week Outlook

The upper ridge rebuilds on Monday, pumping back in 30 degree heat before a system swings through Tuesday that’ll bring in some thunderstorms.

A slightly cooler Wednesday is on the way behind that system before we warm back into the upper 20s to wrap up the week under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Francine Custer took the Your Saskatchewan photo for July 6 at Deschambault Lake:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.