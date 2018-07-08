Damaging hail reported from storms passing through central Saskatchewan

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm produced large hail while moving through central Saskatchewan on July 7.

Multiple areas in the province were under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings during the day. All advisories were ended by Saturday evening.

Many people took to social media with images of hail stones, including people in Langham who reported damage to vehicles, siding and windows.

The following is weather summary of storm reports received by Environment Canada as of 6 p.m. CT on July 7:

Reward: 24 millimetre (mm) hail;

Wilkie: 24 mm hail;

Langham: 45 mm hail;

Gruenthal: 24 mm hail;

Middle Lake: 21 mm hail;

St. Brieux: 45 mm hail; and

Pleasantdale: 21 mm hail.

The storms also produced strong winds like the 87 kilometres per hour gusts reported at Nipawin.

