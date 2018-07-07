Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Saskatchewan

Environment Canada says thunderstorms have developed along a cold front in Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said some of these storms may become severe.

READ MORE: Heat breaks records in Saskatchewan

The federal agency is reminding people to take cover if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail; damaging winds; and torrential rainfall.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:

Saskatoon

Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

La Ronge – Prince Albert Nat. Park – Narrow Hills Prov. Park

Severe thunderstorm warning ended for: