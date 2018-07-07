Heat breaks records in Saskatchewan

A few places in Saskatchewan set new record-high temperatures on Friday, according to preliminary numbers from Environment Canada.

La Ronge reached 32.7 degrees Celsius to break its old record of 31.7 C, which was set in 1975.

A new record of 38.4 C was also set in Mankota. The highest temperature recorded in the town previously was 38 C in 2007.

Lastly, Val Marie beat its old record of 38.5 C, which was set in 2007, with a 39.3 C on July 6.

Environment Canada said an upper ridge of high pressure over the province allowed hot air to move in from the western United States.

All heat warnings issued in Saskatchewan have been ended.

