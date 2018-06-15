‘It was like a gun shot’: residents near Ninette, Man. describe hail storm

It smashed out the panes in their bedroom window, tore through the siding of their home, and took out the windshields of several cars.

But the one thing that Corlee Pushka said she couldn’t get over as baseball sized hail dropped from the skies over Ninette, Man. Thursday night, was the noise.

“It was scary. I was shaking,” Pushka said. “Honest to god you think, ‘this is it’.”

She and her partner Geoff Gregoire run the Pelican Campground and Lounge near Ninette.

The community, about 200 kilometers southwest of Winnipeg, was also hit with between 40-50 mm of rain.

Pushka said the hail fell for at least 10 minutes, and by morning left a wide swath of damage in its wake.

Holes punched through tin roofs, siding on several homes torn, and trees and power lines down.

“It was like a gun shot, ” Charles Roberts said, as he showed a bucket full of hail kept in his freezer overnight. “It was the worst hail storm I have ever been a part of.”

The winds were equally powerful in that area Thursday night.

By the time Lyle Laird got back to his home just west of Ninette, in Margaret, his shop was gone.

Toppled in the wind, with pieces of it scattered along his road and field.

“It hit the shop and destroyed it,” Lyle Laird said. “It’s disheartening.”

Manitoba Public Insurance said its received several calls from southwestern Manitoba for hail damage claims.

It expects province-wide to pass 1,500 claims by the end of Friday.

#mboutage: Crews are working throughout southern Manitoba restoring service following last night's severe storm. We have numerous reports of downed power lines. If you see a damaged or fallen power line, please call us at 1-888-624-9376. https://t.co/5u2uQvcbqI pic.twitter.com/FQe61QpSLE — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 15, 2018

Manitoba Hydro reported widespread outages Friday.