Southern Manitoba gets hit with stormy, wild weather

Manitobans are dealing with the aftermath of a major storm that left a path of destruction along the way.

The storms were so intense they prompted a severe thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings.

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado did touch down near Waskada, Man. around 7:30 p.m.

Brief #tornado southwest of Waskada, MB at 7pm before being wrapped in rain. Still trying to edit some video and st… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Sam Dienst (@samdienst) June 15, 2018

There were reports of funnel clouds, softball-sized hail and heavy rainfall to accompany the thunder and lightning.

Some areas were hit so hard, it looked like it was still winter.

Massive hail pelted down at the Pelican Campground & Lounge near Ninette, Man., roughly 220 kms southwest of Winnipeg.

Corlee Puska told Global News there is plenty of damage including smashed windows and dented campers.

Environment Canada said hail in that area was the size of softballs.

There was much smaller hail in other parts, including walnut sized hail at Belmont.

In other areas, toonie sized hail hit Baldur and Winkler, loonie sized hail was seen south of Greenway and at La Riviere, quarter sized hail at Minto, Swan Lake and Hartney, nickel sized hail in Thornhill, golf ball sized hail in Manitou.

In Winnipeg, play was delayed twice in the CFL’s season opener between the Blue Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos, due to lightning.

Kickoff was at 7:35 p.m. and the total of the two delays was two hours and 55 minutes. The total time of the game was five hours and 42 minutes.

The Forks reported 42 mm of rain during the evening, with the airport recording 25 mm. Other noteworthy rainfall amounts were 48 mm at the Portage La Prairie agriculture station and 44 mm in

Somerset.

Manitoba Hydro confirmed more than 17,000 customers were still without power Friday morning.

“Hard hit areas include Winnipeg, Selkirk, Morden and Killarney,” Manitoba Hydro tweeted. “Extra staff coming in to assist with restoration efforts. We appreciate our customers patience as we deal with this storm.”

Our crews are discovering substantial damage to our overhead infrastructure due to lightning and wind. Crews are making areas safe and completing repairs where possible. However, full restoration may take hours. We appreciate everyone's patience as we work to restore. #mboutage — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 15, 2018

Large pockets of hundreds of customers in Winnipeg, Winkler, Roblin, Rosser and Portage la Prairie are all affected.