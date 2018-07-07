Clean-up in progress after storm winds rip through Murray Point campground

People in central Saskatchewan are cleaning up Saturday after a powerful storm swept through Murray Lake campground in Great Blue Heron Provincial Park last night, causing extensive damage .

“Trees were really bending this and that way and all of a sudden the power went out,” Emma Lake cabin owner Landon Doell said.

“The next thing we know, about a half hour later, we’re hearing sirens going over to Murray Point and chainsaws all over Lakeland trying to cut down trees that had fallen,” Doell recalled. “We’re out of power for the time being.”

Several people posted pictures of the summer storm on social media.

Terry Bjarnason said her camper is destroyed, but thankfully she escaped with minor scratches.

The Lakeland and District Fire Department was called to the same campground shortly after midnight, responding to reports of a person trapped in a camper under a fallen tree.

The fire department said it was notified of six other entrapments with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, SaskPower reported a number of outages and damaged equipment from the severe weather.

