Leon’s Centre name change a work in progress

July 1 has come and gone and the K-Rock Centre name is still on the side of the building. As of this month, Leon’s Furniture in Kingston has taken over the naming rights.

This means Leon’s now has the right to have their name on the building for the next five years. Owner of Leon’s Kingston, Chris McKercher, says although it is odd to see the K-Rock name still on the building, he understands the process.

“We knew that the signs would not be up on July 1. I think the centre has done a great job at giving us as much exposure as they could,” McKercher says. “The paperwork was just signed on Thursday, so I don’t think any sign company could make it in 24 hours.”

Kingston city council made the recommendation to sign the local company back in May, ending its previous 10-year partnership.

Signage has already been slowly switched over throughout the building, but the K-Rock name is still very present. The building’s GM Lynne Carlotto says the change is not as simple as taking the sign down. The re-branding means everything has to be changed.

“Our invoices, our business cards, absolutely everything that identifies the building is being transitioned over,” says Carlotto. “When we kick off our 2018-19 season, absolutely everything will be branded Leon’s Centre.”