Wife of missing man Ben Kilmer pleading for public to come forward with information

It is the thought Tonya Kilmer can’t get out of her mind: ‘Someone knows something.”

On Friday, she issued another plea to the public to help locate her husband, Ben Kilmer, who has been missing since May 16.

“We are devastated. We are broken without this man,” said Kilmer while speaking through her tears.

“He is our everything. He is the core of our family,” she said.

“His devotion is unquestionable. His loss has shaken us to the core. I need our love to shake you, also, so no one remains silent. So no amount of fear to come forward exists.”

READ MORE: ‘This has been a hellish journey’: Wife of missing Cowichan Valley father speaks out

Ben disappeared under mysterious circumstances nearly two months ago. Surveillance video from the day of his disappearance showed him at a job site.

His work van was later found abandoned along Cowichan Lake Road with the engine running. Adding to the mystery, a small amount of blood was found inside the vehicle.

WATCH HERE: Search for missing father of two

Kilmer told reporters on Friday that it doesn’t make sense that in such a busy area there are no eye witnesses.

She is calling on the public to post pictures of Ben and to share his story with the hope somebody comes forward with credible information.

“We will not go away. We will not give up on this man,” said Kilmer. “We said to each other over and over, we were going to show this world to our kids together. This just doesn’t make sense. This is a man that lives his whole life for his family.”

“I honestly do not know how to live without him.”

WATCH HERE: B.C. men vanish after sailboat trip from Panama to Ucluelet

As for the investigation, the RCMP said on Friday there are not a lot of new answers. At the time of Kilmer’s disappearance, RCMP had the help of many volunteers and rapidly expanded the search area.

“Despite the extensive efforts Ben has still not been located,” said RCMP Cpl. Tammy Douglas.

“We are asking if anyone was in the area of Cowichan Lake Road on may 16 who may have dash-cam footage or anything like that to still come forward. Sometimes even a small piece of information can be very important for an investigation like this.”

READ MORE: Remains found close to Ucluelet are those of 2 men who went missing after Panama boat trip

Douglas said it is still too early to determine whether foul play is involved. But RCMP have ruled out any connection with two men whose remains were recently found near Ucluelet.

“There is nothing to indicate these two files are related in any way,” said Douglas.