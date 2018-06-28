Remains found close to Ucluelet are those of 2 men who went missing after Panama boat trip

The remains of two people that were discovered close to Ucluelet earlier this month have been identified as Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald, two men who hadn’t been seen since May 16.

The discovery was confirmed by Archbald’s wife, Leah.

The remains were found by a woman who was walking her dog.

Daley and Archbald were last seen departing the Ucluelet Small Craft Harbour, after they had returned from a trip and docked there on May 13.

They failed to contact friends and family when they arrived back in Ucluelet, and were reported missing to police.

These photos show the last sightings of Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald:

Archbald’s friend Paul Watt said the two of them started a business and hoped to import a boat from Panama as they started a new charter service.

They had met with Ucluelet harbour manager Kevin Cortes on May 14; he said the pair had just returned from a trip to Panama, and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was “assessing their vessel at a certain value because they had to pay tax on it.”

Cortes later put them in touch with a surveyor.

Then, on May 16, he said Archbald called him saying he wanted to pay the boat’s moorage fees, and that they were packed up and ready to go.

He never spoke with them again. The RCMP later contacted him to say they were missing.

The RCMP determined that their case was suspicious; the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) took over the case.