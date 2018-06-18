Remains of 2 people found near Ucluelet: police

Police on Vancouver Island say the remains of two people have been discovered near Ucluelet.

Investigators are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains, which were found late last week by a woman walking her dog.

Police said it is too early to determine whether the remains are of Ryan Daley and Daniel Archbald, two Vancouver Island men who haven’t been seen since May 16.

The pair had returned from a trip and had docked in Ucluelet on May 13.

They were reported missing to the police after failing to contact family and friends when they arrived home.

RCMP determined the case is suspicious and turned it over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), who continue to investigate.

“We are working with the families of the missing men and ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” the RCMP said in a release.