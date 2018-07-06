5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: July 6

From the click of an amateur photographer’s camera to a heartfelt reunion between a man and his family, these stories are guaranteed to make you smile (or cry!) this week:

Will you marry me?

“I looked over and saw the guy getting down on one knee.”

An amateur photographer from Winnipeg, MB is searching for a couple whose intimate Quebec City proposal he captured on camera.

Police Academy

“They’ll meet with the emergency response team and learn how to deal with a disappearance.”

A dozen children are learning what it takes to be a police officer as they participate in a week-long day camp with the Longueuil police department.

Together again

“I feel very happy because I’m beside my husband after eight months.”

Life took an unexpected turn for a stateless Palestinian refugee claimant from Lebanon who fled to Canada late last year.

Reunited

“She was happy to see her and they shared some super cute moments together.”

A Pointe-Claire girl has been reunited with a public security agent who cheered her during a family fun run in June.

Protecting nature

“When you’re able to walk and see the birds of prey, the small birds and plants that are on those islands here in the beauty of the river, then you’ll be able to understand.”

Four protected islands in the Hochelaga Archipelago off the eastern tip of Montreal are now open to the public.

