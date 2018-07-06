Canada
July 6, 2018 9:42 am

Photographer searching for couple captured in Quebec City proposal

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A photographer is looking for a couple after capturing an intimate moment in Quebec City.

jrichardphotogs/Reddit
An amateur photographer from Winnipeg, MB is searching for a couple whose intimate Quebec City proposal he captured on camera.

“We were out for a walk … and my wife looked over and said, ‘Oh, oh, I think it’s a proposal in progress,'” Jeff Byckal told Global News.

“I looked over and saw the guy getting down on one knee. Right at that time, the crowd sort of parted, so I had a clear view.”

The photo was taken on June 29 at Terrasse Dufferin, a terrace that wraps around the Château Frontenac in Quebec City.

“I’m an amateur photographer, so I had my camera with me whenever we went out,” Byckal said.

He was on a family trip and says he was “a little fuzzy from lack of sleep” from the 3 a.m. flight.

“I took a few pics of the moment and didn’t really think twice about it,” he recalled.

A friend of his suggested he post it online to try to find the couple so they could have a memory of the romantic moment.

“It ended up being seen by far more people than I thought it would,” Byckal told Global News.

“At the end of all this, they are probably from overseas and will never see it. I just thought I would try to get the pic to them as it was a pretty special moment for them, and I didn’t see any photographers capturing the moment for them.”

