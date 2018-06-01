Wedding video found in ditch, Alberta RCMP search for owners

RCMP are attempting to identify the people in a wedding video found in a ditch near Ponoka, Alta.

A Good Samaritan came across the DVD on Range Road 260 and thought someone may be missing an important keepsake.

On May 29, it was brought to the RCMP detachment in hopes it would be reunited with its owners.

Officers said the information on the DVD shows Kevin and Nancy’s wedding on July 23, 2005 at the Health Science Centre.

Police have tried to locate the owners but haven’t had any luck. If you know the people in the photo please contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472.