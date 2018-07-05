Nature Conservancy of Canada opens protected Montreal islands to public

The Nature Conservancy of Canada, along with Montreal, Repentigny and Verchères, is opening up some protected islands in the Hochelaga Archipelago, just off the eastern tip of Montreal.

There are about 15 islands in the area and nine of those are protected, meaning no public access.

Their protected status is “because [they]re] the home of a lot of birds, rare plants and fish are spawning next to the shores” explained Joël Bonin, associate regional vice-president of the Nature Conservancy of Canada (CNC) in Quebec.

Four of those protected islands are now open to the public.

The CNC says if people can’t see what’s on the island, including several at risk species of birds, they won’t understand why it’s important to protect them.

“When you’re able to walk and see the birds of prey, see the small birds and plants that are on those islands here in the beauty of the river, then you’ll be able to understand,” said Bonin.

But even with public access, there are measures in place to help protect the environment. There’s a boardwalk to stop people from trampling vegetation, and raised observation platforms to make it easier to see the birds.

“We’ve put [in] infrastructure to have very low impact on the ground,” Bonin told Global News. “But it really covers less than one per cent of the area. We stay away from nesting grounds and sensitive bird communities.

Furthermore it’s unlike;y that there will be very many people visiting, Alison Hackney of Bird Protection Quebec points out.

“The islands aren’t that accessible unless you have a boat or kayak.”

The CNC hopes to open other islands around Montreal eventually. The say instead of seeing people as simply trespassers, efforts to protect the environment will be more successful if the public is engaged as partners.