Patients and families at Alberta Children’s Hospital enjoy Stampede preview

It’s often difficult for many of the young patients at the Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) to take in events during the Calgary Stampede, so it was a joyous occasion when the Stampede spirit came to them Thursday.

Many patients and their families gathered outside the hospital to listen to the Stampede Showband and others that will take part in the parade that kicks off Stampede on Friday.

Chelsea Roddick was there with her 16-year-old brother Brandon, who’s received regular treatment at the ACH since he was born.

“It’s so awesome to see that he’s so happy here,” Roddick said.

Thursday’s event was a change from the parade that the hospital has arranged for patients for the past decade.

It became so popular that families not receiving treatment at the ACH came to take it in, with the crowds causing problems.

“We had times when patients and families had difficulties getting into the hospital,” hospital administrator Margaret Fullerton said. “And of course caring for patients and families is our top priority.”

With the parade gone, many of the people who’d been in it in previous years were now spending longer periods interacting with patients in one spot.

The changes went over well with Brandon Roddick’s mother, Laurie.

“Oh, it’s awesome!” she said. “We’re able to get up close to all of the stuff that we normally wouldn’t be able to experience.”