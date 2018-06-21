Changes coming to the annual Stampede parade at Children’s Hospital

The annual Calgary Stampede parade at the Alberta Children’s Hospital will be “adjusted” because of the growing size and to accommodate limited space.

The children’s parade is always held the day before the official parade event, to help bring the Stampede spirit to kids at the hospital who couldn’t go downtown for the official parade.

In a statement, the Calgary Stampede Parade Committee said the children’s parade event will be adjusted but will still include the same number of floats.

“To accommodate the Alberta Children’s Hospital, the Calgary Stampede Parade Committee has adjusted the parade event,” the committee said in a statement.

“The parade of entries will be stationary, children will be able to engage with the same number of floats that they have seen before in a safe and fun way.”

Children will still be able to interact with Calgary Stampede Royalty, Harry the Horse and other mascots, the committee said.

As well, the kids will still be able to receive giveaways as in previous years.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) told Global News over the past 10 years, the parade has grown because of “increased awareness” and the adjusted parade is to ensure safety for their patients.

“For the continued safety of our patients and families and to ensure safe and efficient access and parking at our hospital, Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) and the Stampede Parade committee will be celebrating with an alternate Stampede event this year,” read a statement from AHS.

The statement goes on to say that the increased traffic had created challenges for their patients.

”As a result, the site experiences an increased amount of traffic flow during this event, creating challenges for our patients and families requiring hospital access,” the statement read.

AHS said the purpose of the event has always been to bring the Stampede spirit to hospital patients and their families.

The new stationary parade will now be solely for patients and families.