Calgary Stampede to mark Community Day at annual event

The Calgary Stampede will host a special ‘Community Day’ celebration on July 10 that focuses on community spirit during its ten-day event.

Community Day will be a day dedicated to Calgary, its people and spirit, according to organizers.

“People are the heartbeat of our city, they are what ignite our community spirit and make us greatest together,” David Sibbald, the president and chairman of the Calgary Stampede board, said in a released statement.

“We have an incredible community and I invite all Calgarians to come and enjoy this day.”

The Stampede will offer various entertainment and a commemorative pine for the first 20,000 guests through its doors to mark McDonald’s Community Day. Admission will also be set at $2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Calgary Stampede runs from July 6 to 15.

