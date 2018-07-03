Halifax parking enforcement employee attacked with tire iron, pipe

A man and woman are facing a slew of charges after a parking enforcement employee was attacked with a tire iron and pipe at a Halifax parkade.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a “physical disturbance” at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300-block of South Park Street.

A parking enforcement company worker had been called to the parkade to remove a boot from a vehicle and to issue a ticket to the vehicle’s owner.

When the employee arrived, he was attacked by a woman with a tire iron and by a man with a pipe.

Police say the victim was struck by the tools, and also by the attackers’ hands, but the victim was able to block most of the attack and did not “sustain any visible injuries.”

Two suspects were arrested.

The woman is facing charges of assault with a weapon, damage to property and obstruction. The man will appear in court to face charges of assault with a weapon.