Crime
May 13, 2018 9:13 am

Assault at Halifax night club sends one to hospital

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police say that a 37-year-old man was stabbed at the Pacifico Bar on May 13, 2018.

Graeme Benjamin/Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police say an assault at a Halifax night club on Sunday sent one man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Policy say that they responded to a call about an assault at the Pacifico Bar at 2:04 a.m., after a 37-year-old man from Halifax was reportedly assaulted inside the club on Salter Street.

READ MORE: Halifax police seek driver of vehicle that smashed into Clayton Park home

The man was taken to hospital and police eventually located a 31-year-old man, also from Halifax, at the scene.

Officers say their investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Crime
Halifax
Halifax crime
halifax night club assault
Injuries
Pacifico Bar
Salter Stree

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News