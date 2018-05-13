Assault at Halifax night club sends one to hospital
A A
Halifax Regional Police say an assault at a Halifax night club on Sunday sent one man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Policy say that they responded to a call about an assault at the Pacifico Bar at 2:04 a.m., after a 37-year-old man from Halifax was reportedly assaulted inside the club on Salter Street.
READ MORE: Halifax police seek driver of vehicle that smashed into Clayton Park home
The man was taken to hospital and police eventually located a 31-year-old man, also from Halifax, at the scene.
Officers say their investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.