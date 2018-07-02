Police investigate Highway 1 collision after reported fatality Monday
Eastbound Highway 1 is closed for a multiple vehicle collision, emergency officials say.
EMS confirmed there has been a fatality, but no further details have been provided.
511 Alberta tweeted around 1:40 p.m. on July 2 that a section of the highway is closed past Morley Road.
Morley Road is about 80 kilometres west of Calgary.
