February 8, 2018 6:13 pm

Avalanche risk prompts Highway 1 closure between Revelstoke, B.C. and Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

A view of Highway 1 (Kicking Horse Canyon) at 10 Mile Brake Check, looking east, shortly before 3 p.m. PST on Thursday.

CREDIT: drivebc.ca
A mountainous stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed on Thursday after significant snowfall triggered avalanche warnings in parts of B.C.

A nearly 150 kilometre-stretch of Highway 1 was closed between Revelstoke and Golden to allow for avalanche deposit removal in Glacier National Park. According to Drive BC, that stretch of highway was anticipated to reopen some time between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. PST.

Drive BC said the highway was also closed between Golden and the Alberta border “due to high avalanche hazard.” The Canadian Press reported there was a possiblity that closure may not be lifted until Friday.

Highway 1 was just one of several highways in B.C. affected by the avalanche risk. For the most up-to-date information on highway closures, click here.

Mark Bender, a senior avalanche forecaster with Avalanche Canada, also warned a decrease in natural slides combined with improving weather could tempt people to venture into backcountry terrain where they could set off an avalanche.

Bender added anyone travelling in the backcountry over the next few days will need expert-level knowledge to avoid dangerous areas.

-With files from The Canadian Press

