Avalanche warning in effect this weekend for Alberta National parks, backcountry

Parks Canada has issued a special public avalanche warning for Feb. 9-12, targeting all recreational backcountry users.

The avalanche warning will be in effect for Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Jasper and Mount Revelstoke Glacier National Parks.

The warning targets all recreational backcountry users including backcountry skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and cross-country skiers.

Alberta Parks Kananaskis Country is also included in this avalanche warning.

READ MORE: 37-year-old skier seriously injured in Kananaskis backcountry avalanche

According to Parks Canada, over the past two weeks, these areas have been through a prolonged period of “elevated avalanche danger”.

As well, the region has gone through a “major avalanche cycle” where a number of large avalanches have been running well into the valley bottom.

Despite “enticing” conditions, Parks Canada advising avalanche conditions will remain “very touchy” with a high likelihood of large avalanches running into valley bottoms.