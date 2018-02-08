Avalanche warning issued for backcountry near Okanagan

Avalanche Canada is issuing an avalanche warning for recreational backcountry users north and east of the Okanagan Valley.

The warning applies to the Kootenay Boundary and South Columbia regions, as well as Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Purcells, North Columbia, Cariboos, and North Rockies.

Avalanche Canada said the snowpack contains a mix of weak layers.

It said the weight of the new snow from nearly three weeks of constant storms has triggered many large avalanches in recent days.”

“The decrease in natural avalanches coupled with improved weather and the long weekend is a classic situation where skiers and snowmobilers venture into more aggressive terrain where they might trigger avalanches themselves or be struck from above,” says Mark Bender, a senior avalanche forecaster for Avalanche Canada.

“People might be surprised by how large an avalanche can be triggered and how far it could run.”

Numerous surprises and near misses have occurred in the last couple of weeks and a fatal accident occurred between Blue River and Valemount on Jan. 30.

“While danger ratings might come down on the weekend, lingering hazard will exist on most aspects and elevations for several days after the storm breaks,” added Bender.

The avalanche warning is in effect until the end of the day on Monday, Feb. 12.

