15-car pileup, bad weather and road conditions lead to Highway 1 closure

Alberta RCMP closed a portion of Highway 1 between Strathmore and Gliechen Wednesday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle collision and bad weather.

Officers from Strathmore responded to the multi-vehicle crash, which involved at least 15 vehicles, just after noon on Wednesday.

The pileup happened at Highway 1 and Highway 21, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Curtis Peters said.

Snow, freezing rain and wind have made for very icy roads and low visibility.

Hwy1 from Strathmore to Gleichen is currently closed in both directions, due to poor visibility, drifting snow and multiple MVC's. Consider alternate route. (12:10pm) #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/zs8AmlA0Mc — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 14, 2018

RCMP said the closure was expected to last up to three hours.

“Bassano RCMP are also advising motorists of extreme winter driving conditions east of the closure area. Non-essential travel is not advised due to icy roads and reduced visibility,” RCMP said in a release.

Two patients were taken to hospital in Strathmore with non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

WATCH: Blizzard-like conditions created some big issues on roads in and around Calgary on Wednesday. As Bindu Suri reports, conditions were so bad a portion on the QEII highway was closed.