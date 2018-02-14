Southern Alberta woman seriously injured after running ‘straight toward’ moving vehicle

RCMP in Pincher Creek, Alta. are trying to figure out what made a woman run into traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of the Pincher Creek Community Health Centre at around 4:45 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

“[The driver] noticed this woman standing on the side of the road and she basically started running straight toward his vehicle as he was driving southbound on the road,” Sgt. Mark Harrison said on Wednesday. “He struck her head-on and she landed on the roof of his car, suffering some serious injuries.”

The woman was taken to hospital in Lethbridge. Harrison didn’t have an update on her condition.

Police are trying to figure out what caused the woman to suddenly run into traffic. Witnesses told investigators the woman was acting normally before the collision.

As for the driver, Harrison said he was “traumatized” after the crash, but not injured.

“The roads were really icy; he didn’t have time to really react to it,” he said. “He couldn’t stop in time and just struck her. He said he was so shocked he didn’t really know what was going on.”

Visibility wasn’t a problem at the time according to Harrison, who said this type of file is a first for him in his career.