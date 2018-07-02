Americans pay tribute to #CanadaDay, say sorry for Donald Trump
Americans paid tribute to their northern neighbours by saying sorry for U.S. President Donald Trump while sharing what they are thankful for as the Great White North celebrated Canada Day.
Canadians celebrated the country’s 151st birthday on Sunday with fireworks and celebrations that stretched across the nation.
“No matter where we are, today, as Canadians, we celebrate Canada and the people who have built the country we love,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. ““We’re 37 million – strong in our differences, proud of our diversity, and united by our dreams. From one generation to the next, Canadians have brought our country’s promise to life, with hard work, bold vision, and determination.
“From Ontario steel to Quebec aluminum, from agriculture and the energy sector in the Prairies and the North, to forestry in British Columbia and fisheries in the Atlantic, Canadians get the job done – and build our communities along the way,” the prime minister said.
Canada Day celebrations comes amid a trade dispute with the U.S., while the American president has fired off several potshots at Trudeau and Canada’s “unfair” trade practices.
However, that didn’t stop some Americans from wishing the neighbours to the north a “happy birthday” while apologizing for their president.
“Dear Canada, Please know that our president doesn’t reflect all our views that we Americans have. I hope your day is filled with Poutine, maple syrup, Tim Hortons, hockey re-runs and apologies. Sincerely, A friendly neighbor #canadaDay,” @AmericanDad tweeted.
“Happy Birthday, Canada! I know we suck as neighbors right now & if you build a polite privacy hedge along the border, we’ll totally understand,” Kaz Weida tweeted. “Thanks for being a beacon of hope and leadership in the face of American tyranny. We’re proud to call you friends. #CanadaDay”
“Happy #CanadaDay. Sorry there’s rot in your basement, guys. We’ll fix this,” Steve Marmel commented.
“Oh Canada…!!! Happy Canada Day to our neighbors to the north. We do apologize for ‘The Abomination.’ We love you. #CanadaDay,” another Twitter user commented.
Following the G7 summit in Quebec last month, many Americans turned to social media to thank Canada after the Trump administration attacked Trudeau, calling the prime minister “meek” and that he “stabbed us in the back.”
American music writer and critic David Wild appears to have kicked off the social media initiative, by calling on his countrymen to “#ThankCanada for things we love they’ve brought to our lives.” The writer went on to thank the Great White North for musicians to the likes of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Drake and Leonard Cohen. He also gave a shout out to SCTV and, of course, hockey.
Former American diplomat and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nicholas Burns, pointed out several instances in which Canada came to the aid of America, including Canada’s role in saving American lives during the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.
“Canada spirited four American hostages out of Iran in 1979, welcomed thousands of stranded U.S. airline passengers on 9/11, has our back in every war, shares the world’s longest undefended border with us and a symbiotic North American economy. THE best neighbour we could have,” Burns tweeted.
Here’s a look at more #CanadaDay birthday wishes from the U.S.
