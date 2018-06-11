Timeline of Donald Trump’s war of words (and trade) with Justin Trudeau

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s spat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows no signs of abetting, with Trump continuing to tweet his annoyance at Trudeau’s response to trade tariffs even after landing in Singapore, where he is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and Trudeau have been at odds ever since the United States announced in late May that Canada will no longer be exempt from steel and aluminum tariffs, a decision that Trudeau described as “totally unacceptable.” Canada promptly announced a range of retaliatory tariffs to the tune of $16.6 billion.

The issue of trade was the most controversial heading into the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Que., with Trump launching multiple barbs in Canada’s direction in the days leading up to his arrival.

The war of words escalated following Trump’s departure from the summit, as he expressed displeasure with Trudeau’s remarks on the unfairness of U.S. tariffs, and Canada’s determination to not be pushed around.

Here’s a timeline of the spat between Trump and Trudeau:

May 25 – Trump reportedly quips to Trudeau, “Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?” after Trudeau protests the U.S. invoking “national security” as its reason for imposing tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

READ MORE: Trudeau dismisses Trump quip about Canadians burning down the White House

May 31 – The Trump administration announces that Canada will no longer be exempt from steel and aluminum tariffs, prompting the Trudeau government to announce its own counter-measures.

June 6 – Trudeau tells Global National that he’s “disappointed” at the reasoning behind Trump’s tariffs, saying he doesn’t understand “in what universe” a long-time ally of the U.S. could be considered a national security threat.

He also says Canadians expect him to foster with Trump “a constructive, productive relationship in which we can work together, that is based on not insulting and disrespecting each other.”

WATCH: Trudeau on tariffs

June 7 – On the eve of the G7 summit, Trump tweets that Trudeau is “being so indignant” in bringing up the history of U.S.-Canada ties but not talking about Canada’s tariffs on dairy, which he says are “killing” American agriculture.

READ MORE: Donald Trump slams ‘indignant’ Trudeau, takes aim at Canadian dairy tariffs

June 8 – On Day 1 of the summit, Trump jokes to reporters that “Justin has agreed to cut all tariffs, all trade barriers between Canada and the United States.” Trudeau responds with a laugh: “So I’d say NAFTA is in good shape.”

Following the media avail, a reporter asks if Trudeau is disappointed that Trump was cutting out early to prepare for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Before Trudeau can respond, Trump jumps in, saying, “No, he’s happy.”

READ MORE: Trudeau and Trump joke over trade tariffs as they meet alone during G7

June 9 – Trump extols his relationship with Trudeau and Canada as a 10 out of 10, blasting reports of a rift as “fake news.”

– Following Trump’s departure from the G7 summit, Trudeau says in a press conference that he told the U.S. president that his steel and aluminum tariffs were “kind of insulting,” that Canada “will not be pushed around” and that it would not hesitate to impose retaliatory measures.

– Trudeau added that Trump “will continue to say what he says,” but G7 countries made significant progress on matters of economy, female empowerment, environment and jobs.

WATCH: Trudeau says Canadians ‘will not be pushed around’ over U.S. tariffs

– En route to Singapore, Trump launches a ferocious attack against Trudeau on Twitter, calling his behaviour during G7 meetings “meek and mild” and accusing him of making “false statements” at his press conference. Trump also tweets that he instructed U.S. officials not to endorse the joint communique agreed upon by G7 leaders.

– The Prime Minister’s Office responds by saying Trudeau didn’t say anything he didn’t previously say in public and private conversations with Trump.

READ MORE: Trump lashes out at Trudeau after PM contradicts him in public

June 10 – Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow tells CNN that Trudeau “stabbed us in the back.”

– White House trade advisor Peter Navarro ups the ante, telling Fox News that there’s a “special place in hell” for Trudeau, who he accuses of engaging in “bad-faith diplomacy” with Trump.

June 11 – On Monday morning Singapore time, Trump takes to Twitter yet again to accuse Canada of “bragging” about a trade surplus with the U.S. — “Then Justin acts hurt when called out!” He adds that America “cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on trade anymore.”

Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Follow @Kalvapalle