Americans are saying #ThanksCanada in wake of Donald Trump’s attack on Justin Trudeau

Americans are finding reasons to thank Canada after U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration attacked Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the G7 summit in Quebec over the weekend.

Following Trump’s departure from the G7 summit on Saturday, the president launched into a multi-day tirade over trade and Canada’s response to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Trump and Trudeau have been at odds ever since the United States announced in late May that Canada will no longer be exempt from steel and aluminum tariffs, a decision that Trudeau described as “totally unacceptable.” Canada promptly announced a range of retaliatory tariffs to the tune of $16.6 billion.

The issue of trade was the most controversial heading into the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Que., with Trump launching multiple barbs in Canada’s direction in the days leading up to his arrival.

Following Trump’s departure from the G7 summit, Trudeau said in a press conference that he told the U.S. president that his steel and aluminum tariffs were “kind of insulting,” that Canada “will not be pushed around” and that it would not hesitate to impose retaliatory measures.

On Twitter, Trump laid into Trudeau, calling the prime minister’s behaviour “meek and mild” and accusing him of making “false statements” at his press conference. On Sunday, Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNN that Trudeau “stabbed us in the back” while White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told Fox News that there’s “a “special place in hell” for Trudeau.”

As the political war of words unfolded, many Americans began to point out on social media the many times Canada has helped with United States, while sharing personal stories on why they are thankful for their neighbours to the north.

American music writer and critic David Wild appears to have kicked off the social media initiative, by calling on his countrymen to “#ThankCanada for things we love they’ve brought to our lives.” The writer went on to thank the Great White North for musicians to the likes of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Drake and Leonard Cohen. He also gave a shout out to SCTV and, of course, hockey.

Former American diplomat and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nicholas Burns, pointed out several instances in which Canada came to the aid of America, including Canada’s role in saving American lives during the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.

“Canada spirited four American hostages out of Iran in 1979, welcomed thousands of stranded U.S. airline passengers on 9/11, has our back in every war, shares the world’s longest undefended border with us and a symbiotic North American economy. THE best neighbour we could have,” Burns tweeted.

#Canada spirited four American hostages out of Iran in 1979, welcomed thousands of stranded U.S. airline passengers on 9/11, has our back in every war, shares the world’s longest undefended border with us and a symbiotic North American economy. THE best neighbor we could have. https://t.co/6c9qcPXn3C — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) June 10, 2018

Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier thanked Canada for the government’s approach to artists.

“My travels as an artist take me into Canada several times a year. I LOVE Canada and the Canadian people. The Canadian government actively supports the arts. They do this WAY better than the US gov’t, and I am forever grateful. #ThanksCanada,” she tweeted.

My travels as an artist take me into Canada several times a year. I LOVE Canada and the Canadian people. The Canadian government actively supports the arts. They do this WAY better than the US gov’t, and I am forever grateful. #ThanksCanada https://t.co/e5A2GZbq7R — Mary Gauthier (@marygauthier_) June 11, 2018

Microsoft’s Ned Pyle pointed out how Canada played a significant role during the 9/11 terror attacks.

“On 9/11, thousands of Americans on 238 airliners were diverted to Canada as part of Operation Yellow Ribbon. Canada cared for them for days, The small town of Gander took in 7,000 people alone. In our hour of need, Canada was there. And this orange maggot calls them an enemy,” he tweeted.

On 9/11, thousands of Americans on 238 airliners were diverted to Canada as part of Operation Yellow Ribbon. Canada cared for them for days, The small town of Gander took in 7,000 people alone. In our hour of need, Canada was there. And this orange maggot calls them an enemy — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) June 9, 2018

From comedians, hockey players and musicians, to family vacations, food and historical moments, here’s a look at what some Americans are thanking Canada for.

I met @JustinTrudeau in February. I said #ThanksCanada for being California’s 2nd largest trading partner, directly supporting over 1.1 million CA jobs. He was gracious and well spoken. I wish a Canadian legislator was able to say the same after meeting our head of state. pic.twitter.com/GRk6AQdP0Q — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) June 11, 2018

#thankscanada I have always admired the love and support our neighbors have given the US. Even when I was a little girl on a visit to Montreal, I had great love for the resilience of the Canadians. Bless you and Trudeau. We will get through this together. — jill (@jille3832) June 10, 2018

#ThanksCanada For hockey. And poutine. And Sidney Crosby. And ketchup chips. And for being awesome. (Seriously, you guys are way cooler than us) 🇨🇦❤️ — gabriella marie (@WILDestdreams_3) June 11, 2018

#ThanksCanada for welcoming 50,000 Americans who wished to avoid the Vietnam draft and for being a true beacon of freedom for refugees from across the globe. Thanks for Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, BTO, hockey, James Naismith and the inspiration of Tommy Douglas. #ThankCanada — The Quiet Dude (@RicksterWho) June 10, 2018

#ThanksCanada for @kdlang @JoniMitchellcom , Hawkins Cheezies, Poutine, ketchup and all dressed chips, incredibly kind and accepting people, an awesome honeymoon, John Candy, Neil Young, Gordon Lightfoot, being progressive. Putting up with your crazy southern neighbors. Sorry. — Meara Larine 📷🌈 (@MearaLarine) June 11, 2018

#ThanksCanada for the majestic Canadian Rockies and how well you treat your visitors and take care of your beautiful country. — Catching On (@WordCatcher) June 10, 2018

#ThanksCanada for being a great neighbor to my state of Michigan. For maple syrup, all the Kids in the Hall, Nadia G, Brendan Fraser, your fabulous fishing camps, your good example on how a nation and a people should behave — Connie (@ConstanceJenn) June 11, 2018

#ThanksCanada for your Nobel prize winning scientists – Richard E. Taylor, Henry Taube, Ralph M. Steinman, Michael Smith, Arthur Leonard Schawlow, John Polanyi, Rudolph A. Marcus, Gerhard Herzberg, Bertram Brockhouse, Sidney Altman — 🌲Fox🌲 (@_OO_Fox_OO_) June 10, 2018

Yes! I recall the Gander folk. Amazing neighbors and friends. Indeed, trump is an insult to everyone w sympathy/empathy/compassion. He has none of those qualities. #ThanksCanada https://t.co/91OxlefIkZ — IndeedIAm (@indeedIam86) June 11, 2018

Maple syrup, maple syrup, maple syrup, maple syrup, Rush, maple syrup, maple syrup, and maple syrup. #ThanksCanada — Jed Kornbluh (@jedkornbluh) June 11, 2018

#ThanksCanada for my grandfather, Francis O'Donnell, born in Alberta and later a member of both the U.S. Army and Navy in WWII. And poutine. — Melissa (@MoxyMissi) June 10, 2018

