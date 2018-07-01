Scorching heat wave continues on moving day for thousands of Montrealers

Illegally-parked moving vans clogged Montreal streets Sunday morning as thousands of tenants moved in and out of buildings across the city.

July 1st marks the annual moving day in Montreal, and this year, it was a scorcher.

Temperatures rose to 33 degrees celsius, and with humidity factored in, it felt more like 44.

“Oh, today is the worst day I have ever had,” said Bryant Richards of All Access Moving company.

Richards, who has worked for three years as a professional mover, found the day’s work to be trying.

“Yesterday was pretty bad, but today is going to be worse because we just started,” Richards said.

Thousands of Montrealer's move into new homes as the scorching heatwave continues to burn on. #MTLMovingDay #HeatWave2018 pic.twitter.com/zoeR22kfDJ — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) July 1, 2018

André Koral was not looking forward to helping his friend move from Notre-Dame-de-Grâce to Longueuil when he saw the weather forecast.

“I wasn’t too excited, but so far it hasn’t been too bad,” Koral said, sipping water. “The sun isn’t out and there is a breeze.”

READ MORE: Montreal braces for Canada Day long weekend heat wave

Koral says he has not stopped drinking water since his day started.

“I’ve been drinking water, like, a bottle every five minutes,” Koral said. “You have to keep hydrating and the humidity just sucks the energy out of you.”

Koral’s hard work will be rewarded with beer and pizza, but Urgence-Santé officials warn that alcoholic drinks may cause more harm then good in the extreme heat.

“I would not recommend alcohol intake in heat like this, especially beer,” said Urgence-Santé chief of operations Stephan Gascon. “It will dehydrate you on top of it.”

Drink lots of water and take several breaks when doing strenuous activities @Urgences_sante officials ays.

Movers should also beware of celebratory alcoholic drinks as they my increase the danger of dehydration.#MTLMovingDay #SummerHeatWave pic.twitter.com/4vd0IVGK5o — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) July 1, 2018

READ MORE: Heat warnings issued by Environment Canada, MLHU ahead of sweltering long weekend

Although the heat may be affecting many movers, Gascon says they have not received an influx of calls, and only one call has been related to heat exhaustion.

“Nothing really,” Gascon said. “Only a work-related heat exhaustion [issue] but nothing otherwise came up.”

He says the awareness campaigns for how to operate in hot weather have been successful and the lack of emergency rescues demonstrates that.