Montreal braces for record-breaking Canada Day long weekend heat wave

Children and parents alike splashed around the Valois splash pad Friday afternoon, as temperatures hit 35 degrees celsius in Montreal.

Environment Canada warns this first heat wave, which comes from the south, will hang around the province for at least a week.

“Its going to be hot and humid,” Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Boily said.

Boily continued to say that the weather will only get increasingly hotter with the humidity being the biggest factor.

READ MORE: Heat warnings issued by Environment Canada, MLHU ahead of sweltering long weekend

“The added moisture in the air can become dangerous. The air will be still and the air quality can deteriorate in these (humid) conditions,” Boily said.

With the humidity it will feel more like 40 to 43 degrees celsius.

Emily Harrison along with a group of parents watched their children play in the water from the cool shade of Pointe-Claire.

They plan to try and limit their time in the extreme heat, with early mornings outside and “after nap time, staying in with the air conditioning on avoiding the heat in the afternoon,” Harrison said.

Valois splash pad is swarming with children and parents alike.

One way Montrealer's are tackling the first summer #heatwave.

All across the island pools, splash pads and air conditioned municipal buildings have extended their hours to accommodate the stifling heat. pic.twitter.com/NRPszpo8XM — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) June 29, 2018

Shane Hopkins-Sutter is spending his vacation back home and admits that Vancouver, where he and his family now live, is not used to the humidity.

“We need to be aware of actually how hot it can get,” Hopkins-Sutter said. “Being from the West Coast, we don’t get the humidity.”

All cross the island, public pools, splash pads and air-conditioned municipal buildings will have extended hours to accommodate residents in the stifling heat.

Meanwhile, the City of Montreal has listed on its website all the places where residents can cool down.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds Canada Day parade cancelled due to expected heat wave

On Sunday — Canada Day — the mercury is expected to rise to 36 degrees celsius, which has caused some municipalities to cancel their national holiday festivities.

“Anything that is of high intensity and involves excessive exercise will be eliminated, but the show will still go on, ” Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere said.

Make sure to check your area’s website before heading out to Canada Day celebrations.