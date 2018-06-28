Pierrefonds Canada Day parade cancelled due to expected heat wave

Temperatures for this Sunday’s Canada Day festivities are expected to be on the warm side.

So warm, in fact, that Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 30 degrees, but the weather agency warns that the air mass settling over the province will also bring humid conditions. On Monday, humidex values are expected to exceed 40.

As a result of the forecast, the borough of Pierrefonds has announced it is cancelling this year’s Canada Day parade, which was set to start at Riverdale High School at 10 a.m on Sunday.

Borough mayor Jim Beis said the decision to cancel the event was made as a precautionary measure, taking into account the health and safety of participants and spectators alike.

“The route of more than 4 km, which takes about two hours on foot, would have been too intense and even dangerous under the circumstances, ” Beis said in a written statement.

Evening activities are scheduled to go ahead as planned.

While the Pierrefonds parade appears to be the only casualty so far, various Montreal boroughs have announced extended hours for outdoor aquatic facilities to help residents stay cool as temperatures rise.