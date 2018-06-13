Tips to keep children safe from summer’s extreme heat

With summer’s high temperatures and humidity around the corner, taking preventative measures is key to avoid a family trip to the emergency room.

Director of Pediatric Emergency Services at the Montreal Children’s Hospital Dr. Harley Eisman joined Global’s Laura Casella with tips to keep your kids safe through summer’s high heat.

READ MORE: Warm weather ahead increases risk of heat stroke, CNESST warns

Never leave a child unattended in a parked car

“Leaving your child in the car under any circumstances is an absolute no-no,” explained Eisman.

“Even with the windows open in best intentions, within five minutes temperatures can reach a deadly situation.”

All it takes is a range of five to 10 minutes before a child may suffer heat stroke, seizures and even death.

Apply sunscreen before going outdoors

Eisman says it’s important to apply sunscreen before heading out to enjoy outdoor activities.

“A sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 is adequate. You don’t have to rush out to get the 60s or 90s.”

“However, for kids, use the thicker white substances [lotions], not the sprays which aren’t absorbed as much.”

Eisman recommends applying sunscreen about 30 minutes before heading outdoors into a sunny situation such as the park, beach or poolside.

It is also important to reapply sunscreen every two hours throughout the day, even for waterproof sunscreens.

Keep your kids hydrated

While it is difficult to keep kids from being outdoors during peak sunny times of the day, normally between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Eisman advises keeping them well-hydrated.

“Watch their hydration, sips of fluid maybe every 10 to 15 minutes,” Eisman said.

“A good rule of thumb is about three to five water bottles during the course of a day’s play outside.”

READ MORE: Here’s how to keep your kids safe around the pool this summer

Pool awareness

Eisman recommends adequate adult supervision when children are playing in or near bodies of water to avoid summer tragedy.

“If there are kids in the water, there should be one adult for every two kids in the pool, watching them,” Eisman said.

It is also important to have four-sided enclosures around any pool at the house or cottage — any gates, barriers or patio doors should be properly secured by a childproof locking mechanism.