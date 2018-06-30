Crime
Major crimes unit investigating after body found in Pointe-Claire hotel parking lot

Montreal police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a hotel parking lot in Pointe-Claire. Saturday, June 30, 2018.

The Montreal police major crimes unit is investigating after the body of a man was discovered in the parking lot of a hotel located on the Trans-Canada Highway, near St-Jean Boulevard in Pointe-Claire

A 911 call reporting an unconscious man on the ground in the parking lot was made at around 4:30 p.m.

Officers who located the man attempted to revive him, but he was declared dead at the scene by an Urgences-Santé doctor.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said for the time being, investigators aren’t favouring one hypothesis over another.

