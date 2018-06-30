Crime
June 30, 2018 1:47 pm
Updated: June 30, 2018 1:50 pm

Winnipeg police arrest 1, issue warrant for another in relation to Bar Italia murder

By Reporter  Global News

Turner is approximately 5'10 and 160 lbs.

Winnipeg Police Service
A A

One man is in custody and facing a first degree murder charge in relation to a May Bar Italia shooting, but Winnipeg police are still searching for another shooter.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Joshua Lucien Peter Turner for first degree murder and attempted murder.

Turner is approximately 5’10 and 160 lbs.

READ MORE: Bar Italia shooting victim dies

Story continues below

30-year-old Eric John Boyle was arrested on Friday. He’s facing 15 charges, including first degree murder, assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The incident happened on May 29 at the Corydon bar. 37-year-old father and chef Noel Talingdan was fatally shot around 12:30 a.m.

According to eye witnesses, at least three or four shots were fired before the suspects fled. Witnesses also reported seeing a black SUV leaving the scene.

READ MORE: One of two Bar Italia shooting victims identified

Another person, a 28-year-old woman, was also shot but later released from hospital.

If you have any information that can help investigators locate Turner, call police immediately and do not approach him.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bar i
Bar Italia shooting
First Degree Murder
joshua turner
Winnipeg murder
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News