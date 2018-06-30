Winnipeg police arrest 1, issue warrant for another in relation to Bar Italia murder

One man is in custody and facing a first degree murder charge in relation to a May Bar Italia shooting, but Winnipeg police are still searching for another shooter.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Joshua Lucien Peter Turner for first degree murder and attempted murder.

Turner is approximately 5’10 and 160 lbs.

30-year-old Eric John Boyle was arrested on Friday. He’s facing 15 charges, including first degree murder, assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The incident happened on May 29 at the Corydon bar. 37-year-old father and chef Noel Talingdan was fatally shot around 12:30 a.m.

According to eye witnesses, at least three or four shots were fired before the suspects fled. Witnesses also reported seeing a black SUV leaving the scene.

Another person, a 28-year-old woman, was also shot but later released from hospital.

If you have any information that can help investigators locate Turner, call police immediately and do not approach him.