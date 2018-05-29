Two adults taken to hospital after Bar Italia shooting
Police are currently on scene at Bar Italia because of a Tuesday morning shooting.
Officers say the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m.
Two adults were taken to hospital as a result and no word has been released on their condition.
Police continue to look for suspects.
Cockburn Street is taped off between Corydon and McMillan Avenue and is expected to be for several hours.
More information is expected to become available.
