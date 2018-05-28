Winnipeg police asking for help finding suspects in taxi robbery

Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects involved in a taxi cab robbery that happened on January 25, 2018.

Police said a cab driver was robbed at knife-point after picking up two men at the corner of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street around 5 a.m.

They robbed the driver of cash and a cell phone. The driver was not injured.

Recognize either of these two individuals? The Major Crime Unit is investigating the robbery of a taxicab driver at knifepoint. Please contact Detectives at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). More details: https://t.co/7O575KWmWF pic.twitter.com/U9YC7bxrvR — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 28, 2018

The first man is in his mid-20’s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds with short dark hair and a tattoo on his right wrist/forearm area. He was wearing a dark-coloured The North Face jacket and a white Toronto Raptors baseball cap.

The second man is in his mid-20’s with a thin build and wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.