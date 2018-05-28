Winnipeg police asking for help finding suspects in taxi robbery

Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects involved in a taxi cab robbery that happened on January 25, 2018.
Police said a cab driver was robbed at knife-point after picking up two men at the corner of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street around 5 a.m.
They robbed the driver of cash and a cell phone. The driver was not injured.
The first man is in his mid-20’s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds with short dark hair and a tattoo on his right wrist/forearm area. He was wearing a dark-coloured The North Face jacket and a white Toronto Raptors baseball cap.
The second man is in his mid-20’s with a thin build and wearing a dark-coloured jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.