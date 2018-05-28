Crime
May 28, 2018 12:32 pm

Winnipeg police asking for help finding suspects in taxi robbery

By Global News

One of the suspects police are looking for in cab robbery

Winnipeg Police Service
A A

Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects involved in a taxi cab robbery that happened on January 25, 2018.

Police said a cab driver was robbed at knife-point after picking up two men at the corner of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street around 5 a.m.

They robbed the driver of cash and a cell phone. The driver was not injured.

The first man is in his mid-20’s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds with short dark hair and a tattoo on his right wrist/forearm area. He was wearing a dark-coloured The North Face jacket and a white Toronto Raptors baseball cap.

One of two suspects wanted in connection with a cab robbery

The second man is in his mid-20’s with a thin build and wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Crime Stoppers
Knife
Portage Avenue
Robbery
Suspects
Taxi Robbery
winnipeg
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News