Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious assault’ on Corydon Avenue
A A
Winnipeg police taped off parts of the 700-block of Corydon Avenue Sunday morning following what they call a “serious assault”.
Police confirmed to Global News that the incident happened around 1.am., but could not say what exactly transpired.
There are blood stains in the snow near Cockburn Street.
Police were on-scene until just after 11 a.m.
They are expected to release more information Sunday afternoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.