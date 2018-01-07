Crime
Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious assault’ on Corydon Avenue

Police were at the 700-block of Corydon Avenue early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police taped off parts of the 700-block of Corydon Avenue Sunday morning following what they call a “serious assault”.

Police confirmed to Global News that the incident happened around 1.am., but could not say what exactly transpired.

There are blood stains in the snow near Cockburn Street.

Police were on-scene until just after 11 a.m.

They are expected to release more information Sunday afternoon.

