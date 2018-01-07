2 arrested after early morning Notre Dame stabbing

Crime
A woman and a man are both facing charges after an early morning stabbing on Winnipeg’s Notre Dame Avenue.

Police said just after 1 a.m. Sunday, two men got into an altercation on the 600-block of Notre Dame.

Police said a woman became involved in the fight and stabbed one of the men multiple times, causing significant upper-body injuries.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The 31-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, while a 30-year-old man is facing aggravated assault charges.

Both accused were detained in custody.

