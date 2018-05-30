Bar Italia shooting victim dies

One of the victims in Tuesday morning’s Corydon Avenue shooting has died.

Winnipeg police have confirmed 37-year-old was taken off life support.

Friends have identified him as Noel Ramirez. He and another victim were shot outside Bar Italia just after midnight Tuesday.

Friends said Ramirez was a father and chef and that the news Tuesday came as a complete shock.

According to eye witnesses, at least three or four shots were fired before the suspect fled.

Witnesses also reported seeing a black SUV leaving the scene.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.



Story continues below The male victim, a 37-year-old, has since succumbed to his to injuries. Homicide Unit investigators are asking anyone with information, or that had been in the area at the time of the shooting, to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).https://t.co/MYSpY7Jb64 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 30, 2018

Another person, a 28-year-old woman, was also shot but released from hospital.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when shots were fired outside the busy local bar.

Cockburn Street was taped off between Corydon Avenue and McMillan Avenue and remained closed until late into the day.

Forensics investigators spent hours placing evidence markers on the street next to the popular patio. Markers could also be seen further away from the bar next to Benson Park.