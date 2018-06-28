Crime
June 28, 2018 9:27 am
Updated: June 28, 2018 10:23 am

Person with ‘signs of trauma’ found near plaza in Scarborough: police

By Web Producer  Global News

Toronto police investigate after a man was found with "signs of trauma" behind a plaza in Scarborough on June 28, 2018.

Phil Pang/Global News
A A

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious incident in which a person with signs of trauma was located near a plaza in Scarborough.

Police said they received a call around 8:33 a.m. Thursday in the area of Birchmount Road and Huntingwood Drive.

Toronto Paramedics said a male in his 50s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said access to the plaza has been restricted for the investigation but traffic in the area remains open.

Toronto police investigate after a man was found with “signs of trauma” behind a plaza in Scarborough on June 28, 2018.

Phil Pang/Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Police investigation
Scarborough
suspicious incident
Toronto Police
Toronto police investigation
vital signs absent
VSA

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News