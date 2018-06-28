Person with ‘signs of trauma’ found near plaza in Scarborough: police
Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious incident in which a person with signs of trauma was located near a plaza in Scarborough.
Police said they received a call around 8:33 a.m. Thursday in the area of Birchmount Road and Huntingwood Drive.
Toronto Paramedics said a male in his 50s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said access to the plaza has been restricted for the investigation but traffic in the area remains open.
