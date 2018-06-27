Gateway’s Okanagan casino workers set to strike

Casino workers at Playtime Kelowna, Cascades Penticton, Cascades Kamloops, and Lake City Vernon casinos are ready to walk off the job on Friday.

Mediation between the more-than-675 BC Government and Service Employees Union (BCGEU) and their employers broke down earlier this week.

READ MORE: Money laundering report recommends new police unit to oversee casinos

“Our members are asking for living wages that would bring them in-line with the industry standard for casino workers in BC,” BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said in a news release.

In a vote held from June 4 to 6, over 88 per cent of Gateway staff in all four Okanagan casinos came out and voted 93.1 per cent in favour of taking strike action.

READ MORE: Okanagan casino workers set for strike

BCGEU members work in table games, as slot attendants, cashiers, in the count room, kitchen, security, guest services and maintenance.