Gateway’s Okanagan casino workers set to strike
Casino workers at Playtime Kelowna, Cascades Penticton, Cascades Kamloops, and Lake City Vernon casinos are ready to walk off the job on Friday.
Mediation between the more-than-675 BC Government and Service Employees Union (BCGEU) and their employers broke down earlier this week.
“Our members are asking for living wages that would bring them in-line with the industry standard for casino workers in BC,” BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said in a news release.
In a vote held from June 4 to 6, over 88 per cent of Gateway staff in all four Okanagan casinos came out and voted 93.1 per cent in favour of taking strike action.
BCGEU members work in table games, as slot attendants, cashiers, in the count room, kitchen, security, guest services and maintenance.
