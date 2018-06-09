Okanagan casino workers set for strike

More than 675 casino workers in the Okanagan have overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action.

The B.C. Government and Services Employees’ Union (BCGEU) members work for Gateway (Playtime) Casinos in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops.

The unionized dealers, slot attendants, cashiers, count room, kitchen, security, guest services and maintenance workers voted 93 percent in favour of strike action.

Negotiations for a new collective agreement broke off in May.

The union said Gateway refuses to offer industry standard wages and benefits.

“Gateway workers in the Okanagan are sending a clear message to their employer: they will not settle for less than the fair wages, benefits and respect they deserve,” BCGEU President Stephanie Smith said.

“These workers are the heart of their casinos,” Smith said. “Gateway is a successful company in a highly profitable industry – they can afford to pay their workers what they are worth.”

Smith said the company’s latest offer wouldn’t keep worker wages ahead of the planned minimum wage increases in B.C.

Strike preparations are said to be underway and workers are set to walk off the job unless they get a new offer, Smith said.

Their collective agreement expired in September, 2017.

Global News has reached out to Gateway management for comment.