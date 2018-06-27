Money laundering report recommends new police unit to oversee casinos

An independent report into wide-spread money laundering in Metro Vancouver casinos is calling on the establishment of a police unit to be created solely to investigate the legal-gaming industry. The recommendation is just one of 48 put forward in a report from Peter German that was released on Wednesday morning.

“For many years, certain Lower Mainland casinos unwittingly served as laundromats for the proceeds of organized crime,” reads the report. “This represented a collective system failure, which brought the gaming industry into disrepute in the eyes of many British Columbians.”

German finished the report in March, but it is only being released now because of concerns information in the original report could jeopardize ongoing police investigations. Attorney General David Eby hired German, a former RCMP deputy commissioner, to look into casino money laundering after extensive journalistic reporting found that it was a major issue.

READ MORE: Poll shows voters support public inquiry into B.C. casino money laundering

The designated police unit German is suggesting would be created to specialize in criminal and regulatory investigators arising in the gaming sector, with an emphasis on Lower Mainland casinos. For now, German is suggesting British Columbia transition to an independent provincial regulator for the industry that would be similar to the B.C. Securities Commission.

German is recommending that anti-money laundering be the responsibility of that new regulator until the police force can be established.

EXCLUSIVE: A River Rock Casino VIP with links to high-ranking officials in China gambled with about $490,000 received in a suspicious transaction in a River Rock hotel room. Sam Cooper reports.

READ MORE: How Chinese gangs are laundering drug money through Vancouver real estate

The report also fund multiple “vulnerable sectors” that have also been exploited by money laundering. German concludes that the B.C. government should now undertake research into allegations of organized crime penetrating the real estate industry.

The report also suggests an investigation into the “vulnerability of the luxury car sector and the horse racing sector” to organized crime.

“Casinos serve as a vehicle through which organized crime washes cash in the placement phase of the money laundering cycle,” reads the report. “The gambler can then take his or her residual funds and, or winnings and invest that money as you would cash from a legal source.”

WATCH: How did Vancouver become a cautionary tale in the world’s battle against money laundering and drugs? A Global News investigation looks into the issue.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: VIP linked to top Chinese officials, real estate, corruption allegations, gambled with $490k at B.C. casino

The issue of money laundering has been around a long time, but German says it hit the apex in 2015, when the RCMP advised a B.C. Lottery Corporation investigator that “officers were looking for a minnow and found a whale”. That investigation found that $13.5 million in cash has moved through a Metro Vancouver casino in one month.

LISTEN: A VIP gambler and suspicious sources of cash

But German is careful to point out that although a lot of the money involved in laundering comes from Asia, the problem is not to be blamed on that continent.

“This is not an Asian problem. It is about those who purchase illegal drugs, counterfeit products, and stolen property, as well as those who operate in the underground economy and subvert tax laws. It is our problem, not China’s problem.”