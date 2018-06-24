Crime
Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with Lac La Biche death

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of a woman who was found on a street in Lac La Biche, Alta. this weekend.

The RCMP said officers were called to the scene on Friday after getting a report of an unresponsive female suffering from stab wounds. They did not say what street officers were called to or at what time.

The victim, 43-year-old Darlene Cardinal, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Wanda Ladouceur, 42, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Cardinal’s death. Police did not say where or when Ladouceur was arrested.

