Hit and run leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life following an early morning hit and run in North York.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Tobermory Drive and Potsdam Road, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, around 2:05 a.m., after reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

READ MORE: Driver, 25, charged after crash causes yogurt spill on Hwy 401 in east-end Toronto

First responders rushed the victim to a local trauma centre where he remains at this time.

Toronto Police Traffic Services have been brought in to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Male pedestrian struck, pinned in three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 near Black Creek Drive

Roads surrounding the area were closed off for an investigation but have since re-opened.

No suspect or vehicle information has been released at this time.