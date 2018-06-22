Male pedestrian struck, pinned in three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 near Black Creek Drive

A male pedestrian has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after being pinned between his vehicle and another in a collision on Highway 401 early Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the 401 westbound in the collectors lanes near Highway 400 just before noon.

Schmidt said a white Mercedes was stopped in the middle lane when it was struck by a silver vehicle. The driver of the Mercedes got out of the vehicle to speak to the other driver when another vehicle crashed into the silver car “pushing it into the pedestrian and crushing that male between the vehicles and causing significant injuries,” Schmidt said.

The driver was rushed to hospital with serious but what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Schmidt said all westbound collectors lanes are closed and traffic is being forced off onto Highway 400 or to Black Creek Drive.

The traffic reconstruction team is on scene. The highway will be closed for several hours as the investigation is ongoing.