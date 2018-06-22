Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended through Aug. 4

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball has suspended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna through Aug. 4 for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The league announced the suspension – which is retroactive to May 8 and will cover a total of 75 games – in a release on Friday. MLB says Osuna has agreed not to appeal the suspension.

The 23-year-old Osuna is facing an assault charge and had been on paid administrative leave by MLB since being arrested last month.

The Blue Jays said in a statement that they “support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office.”

Osuna appeared in 15 games (15 1/3 innings) for Toronto this season, allowing 16 hits, five runs and one walk.

He is 8-13 with a 2.87 earned-run average in his four-season career with the Blue Jays.

Osuna’s lawyer, Domenic Basile, said in court Monday that Osuna intends to plead not guilty to the assault charge.

Osuna’s case is scheduled to return to court July 9.

