Sports
June 18, 2018 6:56 am
Updated: June 18, 2018 8:03 am

Toronto Blue Jay Roberto Osuna case back in court though he will not be

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during ninth inning interleague baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A A

A lawyer for Roberto Osuna says the Toronto Blue Jays closer will not be in court today for his first appearance to face an assault charge.

Domenic Basile says he will appear on Osuna’s behalf.

The 23-year-old pitcher was charged with one count of assault by Toronto police early last month.

WATCH: Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, in accordance with the league’s domestic violence policy.

Osuna remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million salary but is ineligible to play.

Administrative leave is not considered discipline.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Assault
Baseball
Court
Domestic Assault
major league baseball
MLB
Pitcher
Roberto Osuna
Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News